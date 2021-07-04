Capital International Investors Purchases 4,075 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,686,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.6% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned 1.72% of Facebook worth $14,339,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

