Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 11.80% of TransDigm Group worth $3,794,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TDG stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.44. The company had a trading volume of 129,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,921. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $634.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

