Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

