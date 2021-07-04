Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

CPRI stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

