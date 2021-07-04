Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 530,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,665. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

