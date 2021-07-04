CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,929. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

