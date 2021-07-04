CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill Sells 86,665 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CarMax stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

