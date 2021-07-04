CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of KMX opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

