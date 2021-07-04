Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.30. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 176,063 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

