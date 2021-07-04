Cashaa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,315.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $214,315.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00768613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,980,875 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

