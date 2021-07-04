Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 640,315 shares.The stock last traded at $119.39 and had previously closed at $118.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX.

