Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

