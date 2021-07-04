Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $23,596,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

