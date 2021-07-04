Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 3%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 75,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,870,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

