Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.34.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

