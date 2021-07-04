Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.