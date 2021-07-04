Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.67 Million

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce sales of $19.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

CVCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 77,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,054. The company has a market cap of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

