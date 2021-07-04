Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 3,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 529,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,080,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,205,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,662,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

