Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Down 6.5%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 48,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,545,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $960.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

