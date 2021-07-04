CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth $332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Bankshares (CFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.