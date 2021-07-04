CHADS VC Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $23.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,402,947 coins and its circulating supply is 48,177,257 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

