Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $8.34 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.34 billion and approximately $573.60 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $19.09 or 0.00053819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

