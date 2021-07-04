ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $35.32 million and $661,369.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00009300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167608 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,444.15 or 0.99938709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002931 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,708,675 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

