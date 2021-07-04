ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.