Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 139,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,837. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

