Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,690 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

