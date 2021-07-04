Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Down to $41.62

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.62, but opened at $40.66. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 10,418 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 over the last ninety days. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.