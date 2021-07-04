China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:COE opened at $7.61 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

