Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CFTLF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
About Chinasoft International
