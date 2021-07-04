Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CFTLF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform, as well as ResourceOne, TopLink/TSA+, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.