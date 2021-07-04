Chromia Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $67.45 million and $28.10 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00764748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.11 or 0.07912163 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

