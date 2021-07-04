CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $464.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

