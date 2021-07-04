CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.