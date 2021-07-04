CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.23.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

