Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Position Reduced by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciner Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciner Resources stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 2,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $296.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ciner Resources LP has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

