Citigroup Inc. Acquires 28,767 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 255.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CEVA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00, a P/E/G ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.55.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

