Citigroup Inc. Buys 20,758 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,393,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,975 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.