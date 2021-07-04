Citigroup Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 170.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CEVA by 178.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth $128,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $46.62 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -222.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

