Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $170.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $122.89 and a 52-week high of $170.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.