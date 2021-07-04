Citigroup Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 25.00% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FIGB stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09.

