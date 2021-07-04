Citigroup Inc. Purchases 306,875 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 2,682.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306,875 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

