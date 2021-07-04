Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $104.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

