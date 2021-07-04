Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,616,582 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

