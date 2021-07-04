Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $484,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,667 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

