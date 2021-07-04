Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in June

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CMWAY stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.88.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

