Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in June

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CMWAY stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

