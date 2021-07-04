Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

