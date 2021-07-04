Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.