Comparing Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 1 3.25 Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.17%. Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.02%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 12.74% 4.57% 0.46% Bank of Commerce 27.82% 10.41% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 2.79 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -59.16 Bank of Commerce $64.13 million 3.83 $14.16 million $0.89 16.36

Bank of Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Bank of Commerce on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. It operates 208 full service banking and financial services offices, and 275 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, consumer, construction, term, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. Further, it accepts collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits, automobiles, machinery and equipment, and other general business assets, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The company serves customers through ten full-service offices, one limited service office, and a loan production office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

