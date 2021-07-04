Comparing Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Mackinac Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mackinac Financial 19.89% 8.56% 0.95%

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Mackinac Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million N/A $5.52 million N/A N/A Mackinac Financial $72.23 million 2.91 $13.47 million $1.27 15.66

Mackinac Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mackinac Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mackinac Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BEO Bancorp and Mackinac Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mackinac Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company operated 20 branches and six loan production offices in eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, and western Idaho counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 28 branch locations, including 10 in the Upper Peninsula, 10 in the Lower Peninsula, 1 in Southeast Michigan, Michigan, and 7 in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

