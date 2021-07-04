Comparing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -7.55 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,101.18 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -9.47

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vaxcyte and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.62%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.70% -57.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

