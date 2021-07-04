COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

